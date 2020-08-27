‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘The Morning Show’ Executive Producer Mimi Leder

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the Republican National Convention, the NBA’s protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake and the impending sale of TikTok.

Then, we flashed the Bat-Signal to our resident comic book experts, Umberto Gonzalez and Ross Lincoln, to discuss Warner Bros.’ huge fan event, DC FanDome. Was it a success? Were the fans happy? And what does it mean for the future of fan conventions?

Finally, our interview with Mimi Leder, the Emmy-nominated director and executive producer of “The Morning Show.” She talked to us about the show’s ripped-from-headlines style, her experiences as a female director in Hollywood and how she escaped “movie jail.”

