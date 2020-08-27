‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘The Morning Show’ Executive Producer Mimi Leder

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the Republican National Convention, the NBA’s protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake and the impending sale of TikTok.
Then, we flashed the Bat-Signal to our resident comic book experts, Umberto Gonzalez and Ross Lincoln, to discuss Warner Bros.’ huge fan event, DC FanDome. Was it a success? Were the fans happy? And what does it mean for the future of fan conventions?
Finally, our interview with Mimi Leder, the Emmy-nominated director and executive producer of “The Morning Show.” She talked to us about the show’s ripped-from-headlines style, her experiences as a female director in Hollywood and how she escaped “movie jail.”
“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.
Emmy Contenders 2020, From Issa Rae to Jennifer Connelly (Exclusive Photos)
Stars and creators of the season's biggest shows pose for StudioWrap
Actress Jennifer Connelly, "Snowpiercer"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress and series co-creator Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Aidy Bryant, "SNL" and "Shrill"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and creator Rob McElhenney, "Mythic Quest" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Billy Porter, "Pose"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Eric Goode, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Rebecca Chaiklin, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, "The Witcher"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and showrunner Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Producer Ed Guiney, "Normal People"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Kenny Leon, "American Son"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"
Photographed by Corina Marie Howell for TheWrap
Actor Tim Blake Nelson, "Watchmen"
Courtesy of Tim Blake Nelson
Actor Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap
Actress D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Executive Producer, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress and series co-creator Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Photographed by Steven Rodriguez for TheWrap
Actress Justina Machado, "One Day at a Time"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Photographed by Christian Friis for TheWrap
Actor J.B. Smoove, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Photographed by Embry Lopez for TheWrap
Actor Diego Luna, "Narcos: Mexico"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, "Hunters"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actor Harvey Guillen, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Photographed by Corina Marie Howell for TheWrap
1 of 27
Stars and creators of the season’s biggest shows pose for StudioWrap
Stars and creators of the season's biggest shows pose for StudioWrap