‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘The Morning Show’ Executive Producer Mimi Leder

Episode 20: Plus, a deep dive into DC FanDome

| August 27, 2020 @ 5:45 PM
This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the Republican National Convention, the NBA’s protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake and the impending sale of TikTok.

Then, we flashed the Bat-Signal to our resident comic book experts, Umberto Gonzalez and Ross Lincoln, to discuss Warner Bros.’ huge fan event, DC FanDome. Was it a success? Were the fans happy? And what does it mean for the future of fan conventions?

Finally, our interview with Mimi Leder, the Emmy-nominated director and executive producer of “The Morning Show.” She talked to us about the show’s ripped-from-headlines style, her experiences as a female director in Hollywood and how she escaped “movie jail.”

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.

