‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘The Morning Show’ Star Mark Duplass

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” presented by Apple TV +, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed how California’s re-opening has gone awry amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and talked about the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Then, a conversation about the prolific new Facebook ad boycott #StopHateforProfit with Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Rashad Robinson, Executive Director of Color of Change and Maurice Schweitzer, a professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. With over 800 advertisers joining in, will Facebook change how they moderate how speech?

Finally, our interview with Mark Duplass, one of the stars of the hit series “The Morning Show.” He talked about how the show has mirrored the #MeToo movement in so many ways and shared a touching story about his close friend and producing partner Lynn Shelton, who passed away in May.

