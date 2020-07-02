‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘The Morning Show’ Star Mark Duplass

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” presented by Apple TV +, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed how California’s re-opening has gone awry amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and talked about the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Then, a conversation about the prolific new Facebook ad boycott #StopHateforProfit with Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Rashad Robinson, Executive Director of Color of Change and Maurice Schweitzer, a professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. With over 800 advertisers joining in, will Facebook change how they moderate how speech?
Finally, our interview with Mark Duplass, one of the stars of the hit series “The Morning Show.” He talked about how the show has mirrored the #MeToo movement in so many ways and shared a touching story about his close friend and producing partner Lynn Shelton, who passed away in May.
Emmy Contenders 2020, From Issa Rae to Jennifer Connelly (Exclusive Photos)
Stars and creators of the season's biggest shows pose for StudioWrap
Actress Jennifer Connelly, "Snowpiercer"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress and series co-creator Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Aidy Bryant, "SNL" and "Shrill"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and creator Rob McElhenney, "Mythic Quest" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Billy Porter, "Pose"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Eric Goode, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Rebecca Chaiklin, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, "The Witcher"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and showrunner Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Producer Ed Guiney, "Normal People"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Kenny Leon, "American Son"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"
Photographed by Corina Marie Howell for TheWrap
Actor Tim Blake Nelson, "Watchmen"
Courtesy of Tim Blake Nelson
