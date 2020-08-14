Go Pro Today

‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller

Episode 18: Plus, a look at the challenges the Los Angeles Times faces to expand its subscriber base

| August 14, 2020 @ 12:02 PM
This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate, movie theater chains coming up with creative ways to get an audience and Herman Cain’s Twitter feed continuing on … even after his death.

Then, an in-depth look at the troubles the Los Angeles Times is facing as it makes a push toward a subscription-based model as a way to boost revenue in an era of declining advertising. TheWrap’s Clara Chan did some great reporting this week about the paper’s stagnant subscription numbers and a staff desperate for leadership and she joined us to discuss.

Finally, Dahvi Waller, the creator of the Emmy-nominated limited series “Mrs. America,” stopped by to discuss how she chose this topic for a series, whether or not she spoke with any of the real-life women depicted in the show and how Phyllis Schlafly (portrayed by Cate Blanchett) “was the original Karen.”

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.

