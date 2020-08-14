‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate, movie theater chains coming up with creative ways to get an audience and Herman Cain’s Twitter feed continuing on … even after his death.

Then, an in-depth look at the troubles the Los Angeles Times is facing as it makes a push toward a subscription-based model as a way to boost revenue in an era of declining advertising. TheWrap’s Clara Chan did some great reporting this week about the paper’s stagnant subscription numbers and a staff desperate for leadership and she joined us to discuss.

Finally, Dahvi Waller, the creator of the Emmy-nominated limited series “Mrs. America,” stopped by to discuss how she chose this topic for a series, whether or not she spoke with any of the real-life women depicted in the show and how Phyllis Schlafly (portrayed by Cate Blanchett) “was the original Karen.”

