‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Oscar Nominees for Best Documentary Feature

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the mass exodus of executives at Dick Clark Productions, Netflix’s diminishing stranglehold on the streaming world, and the Oscars pushing forward with having an in-person event.

Then, we sit down with the directors of the five films nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category: Maite Alberdi of “The Mole Agent,” Garrett Bradley of “Time,” Pippa Ehrlich of “My Octopus Teacher,” Alexander Nanau of “Collective” and Nicole Newnham of “Crip Camp.”

