‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Oscar Nominees for Best International Feature

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the exit of four top female executives at ViacomCBS, the decision by Will Smith to pull production of his next movie from Georgia and “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood’s coming out.

Then, TheWrap’s Awards Editor Steve Pond sat down with the directors of the five films nominated for an Oscar in the Best International Feature category: Derek Tsang, the director of Hong Kong’s entry “Better Days,” Alexander Nanau on behalf of Romania’s “Collective,” Jasmila Zbanic for “Quo Vadis, Aida?” from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kaouther Ben Hania for “The Man Who Sold His Skin” from Tunisia and Thomas Vinterberg from Denmark’s “Another Round.”

The group talked about how each of them came to direct their film and some of the challenges they had to overcome to make it to the big screen.

