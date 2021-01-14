‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Perry Mason’ Star Matthew Rhys

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the impeachment of President Donald Trump, how big companies are suspending political contributions after the Capitol riot, and the uproar over Ben Shapiro guest-editing a Politico newsletter.

Then, Marvel took 2020 off because of the pandemic — the first time we’ve been without a Marvel film in over a decade. But the studio is coming back bigger than ever in 2021 with a packed slate of new shows and movies. TheWrap’s Tim Baysinger stops by to help us break it down.

Finally, “Perry Mason” star Matthew Rhys joins the podcast to talk about Season 1 of the hit HBO show. He talked about what made him pick this project so soon after “The Americans” and the adjustment he had to go through doing a show where his wife was not one of his co-stars.

