‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: What’s Behind the Production Company Purchase Frenzy?

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Fox News’ issues with vaccine hesitancy, Jeff Bezos’ space trip and Bill O’Reilly getting a restraining order against his sexual harassment accuser.

Then, if it feels like every big-name Hollywood production company is rumored to be on the market, that’s because they are! So what is behind this sudden surge? We discuss with Corey Martin, managing partner at entertainment law firm Granderson Des Rochers and Schuyler Moore a partner at Greenberg Glusker.

Finally, it’s San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021 time — so we tap into our best nerd resources to get the lowdown on what to expect. That means we’re joined by TheWrap’s Umberto Gonzalez and Ross Lincoln.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.