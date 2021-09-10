‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Remembering Michael K Williams

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the mass exodus at Time’s Up, Britney Spears’ conservatorship being one step closer to ending and a preview of the 2021 Toronto Film Festival.

Then, with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 almost upon us, we talk to TheWrap’s Ben Svetkey about the little-known story of a secret meeting of Hollywood creatives to help the government plan for possible follow-up attacks.

Finally, we discuss the legacy of “The Wire” star Michael K. Williams, who passed away on Sept. 6 at the age of 54. The Ringer’s Van Lathan and TheGrio’s Ernest Owens join us to share their thoughts.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.