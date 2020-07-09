‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Mrs. America’ Star Sarah Paulson

Episode 13: Plus, is there anything Quibi can do to right the ship?

| July 9, 2020 @ 6:00 PM
TheWrap-Up podcast

TheWrap

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the controversial Harper’s magazine letter on cancel culture, the dangers of reopening Disney World and whether or not the idea of Kanye West running for president is as crazy as it sounds.

Then, a conversation about the latest in a string of bad weeks for Quibi with TheWrap’s Sean Burch and Peter Csathy, chairman of Creatv Media. The numbers all point to a disastrous first three months, but what can the infamous streamer do to get things back in track?

Finally, our interview with Sarah Paulson, star of the FX on Hulu miniseries “Mrs. America.” Paulson talked to us about what it was like to play a character with ideals so different from her own and how playing a conservative woman has changed over the years.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple | Spotify | Omny Studio | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.

Emmy Contenders 2020, From Issa Rae to Jennifer Connelly (Exclusive Photos)

  • Emmy gallery split
  • Jennifer Connelly Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Issa Rae Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Bradley Whitford Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Aidy Bryant Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Rob McElhenney Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Billy Porter Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Eric Goode Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Rebecca Chaiklin Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Dan Levy Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Ed Guiney Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Kenny Leon Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Jeremy Pope "Hollywood" Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Kaitlyn Dever EmmyWrap Photographed by Corina Marie Howell for TheWrap
  • Tim Blake Nelson Courtesy of Tim Blake Nelson
  • Ramy Youssef Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap
  • D'Arcy Carden Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Prentice Penny "Insecure" Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Issa Rae "Insecure" Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
  • Linda Cardellini Photographed by Steven Rodriguez for TheWrap
  • Justina Machado Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
  • Jeremy Strong Photographed by Christian Friis for TheWrap
  • J.B. Smoove Photographed by Embry Lopez for TheWrap
  • Diego Luna Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
  • Alfonso Gomez-Rejon Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
  • Harvey Guillen Photographed by Corina Marie Howell for TheWrap
1 of 27

Stars and creators of the season’s biggest shows pose for StudioWrap

Stars and creators of the season's biggest shows pose for StudioWrap

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE