‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Mrs. America’ Star Sarah Paulson

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the controversial Harper’s magazine letter on cancel culture, the dangers of reopening Disney World and whether or not the idea of Kanye West running for president is as crazy as it sounds.

Then, a conversation about the latest in a string of bad weeks for Quibi with TheWrap’s Sean Burch and Peter Csathy, chairman of Creatv Media. The numbers all point to a disastrous first three months, but what can the infamous streamer do to get things back in track?

Finally, our interview with Sarah Paulson, star of the FX on Hulu miniseries “Mrs. America.” Paulson talked to us about what it was like to play a character with ideals so different from her own and how playing a conservative woman has changed over the years.

