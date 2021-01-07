This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the extended production shutdown in Hollywood as a result of the COVID surge and the up and down story of the death of Tanya Roberts.

Then, President Donald Trump is being appropriately blamed for the rioting this week at the U.S. Capitol, but do the social media companies that gave him a platform to incite violence deserve some blame as well? We discuss with TheWrap’s media and politics reporter, Clara Chan.

Awards Season is upon us! Like most things, it’s anything but normal and without the usual festivals and events, it can be hard to figure out what movies are getting the most buzz. Fear not! TheWrap’s Awards Editor Steve Pond joins us to help make sense of it all.

Finally, TheWrap’s Senior Entertainment Business Reporter Diane Haithman spoke with Gene Del Vecchio, an adjunct professor of marketing at USC’s Marshall School of Business, and Jay Tucker, who heads up the Center for Management Enterprise in Media, Entertainment and Sports for UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, as part of WrapPro Roundtable series.

