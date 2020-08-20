‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” we set aside all our time for an hour-long chat with Jeremy Strong, the Emmy-nominated star of “Succession.”
Strong, who is featured on the cover of this month’s “Emmy Hot List” issue of TheWrap’s Emmy magazine, talked to our host Sharon Waxman about how he and Brian Cox avoid rehearsing their scenes together, his character’s big Season 2 season-ending decision and what might be in store for the Roy family in Season 3.
And yes, we asked about the infamous “L to the OG” rap and how Strong “advocated cutting it immediately.”
“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.
