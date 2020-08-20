‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” we set aside all our time for an hour-long chat with Jeremy Strong, the Emmy-nominated star of “Succession.”

Strong, who is featured on the cover of this month’s “Emmy Hot List” issue of TheWrap’s Emmy magazine, talked to our host Sharon Waxman about how he and Brian Cox avoid rehearsing their scenes together, his character’s big Season 2 season-ending decision and what might be in store for the Roy family in Season 3.

And yes, we asked about the infamous “L to the OG” rap and how Strong “advocated cutting it immediately.”

