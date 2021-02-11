‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Summer of Soul’ Director Questlove

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the first week of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, the latest accusations of misconduct against Joss Whedon and the turmoil behind the scenes at the New York Times.

Then, the National Society of Film Critics called on Variety to remove an apology it added to a review of “Promising Young Woman” after the film’s star called them out for comments in the article about her appearance. Did they handle the situation properly? We discuss with TheWrap’s Brian Welk and Clarisse Loughrey, chief film critic at The Independent.

Finally, TheWrap’s Steve Pond spoke with musician-turned-director Questlove about his documentary feature, “Summer of Soul,” which tells the story of the forgotten 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The film just won Sundance’s Documentary Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.

