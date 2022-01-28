TheWrap-Up Podcast: Dinklage Calls Out Disney, Football Viewership Hits New Highs and Sundance 2022

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” host Sharon Waxman and special guest co-host and TheWrap assistant managing editor, audience, Adam Chitwood, take a look at the latest Hollywood headlines, including Disney’s response after the studio was called out for its upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” by “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage.

Then, Sharon and Adam are joined by TheWrap senior TV reporter Tim Baysinger who shares the significance of the recent astronomical Sunday night football ratings for the two NFL playoff games last weekend, the first of which saw Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come back against the Buffalo Bills to tie the game in the last 13 seconds, before ultimately winning in overtime.

TheWrap Awards editor Steve Pond then arrives to talk all things Sundance 2022, including the film that sold out of the festival for a reported $15 million.

And, for this week’s interview segment, Sharon shares her discussions with the stars and filmmakers of “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (featuring Emma Thompson), and Eva Longoria Bastón and Oscar de la Hoya, the director and one of the subjects of “La Guerra Civil.”

In her interview with Emma Thompson, who plays a retired school teacher who hires a younger sex worker (Leo Grande, played by Daryl McCormack) to experience adventure and some good sex, opens up about aging in Hollywood, and doing a full-nude scene at 62. Thompson is joined in the interview by her co-star, McCormack, and the film’s director, Sophie Hyde.

Then, longtime friend of TheWrap, Eva Longoria Bastón, opens about about going behind the camera to make “La Guerra Civil,” which is no ordinary boxing documentary. The film grapples with the legacies of two boxing greats — Oscar De La Hoya, who joins Eva for the interview — and Julio César Chávez, and looks at how their respective backgrounds sparked a cultural divide over what it means to be Mexican. Executive producer Grant Best also joins in the conversation.

Listen to this week’s “Wrap-Up” below:

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. She dives into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech.