‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham on How the Emmy-Nominated Role ‘Plopped in Her Lap’

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the $900 million sale of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Mike Richards possibly getting the “Jeopardy!” hosting gig and the lasting fallout of Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney.

Then, “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham joined the podcast and talked about how she drew upon her own experiences to play Rebecca Welton and how she dealt with the mental toll that the waterboarding scenes in “Game of Thrones” took on her.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.