‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: Trouble at ICM, Facebook’s Donald Trump Problem

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the sweeping changes undertaken by the HFPA, CNN’s Rick Santorum problem and Caitlyn Jenner’s run for office.

Then, following an LA Times exposé into the culture at ICM Partners, many are wondering if this will lead to change within the Hollywood management community. We discuss with TheWrap’s film editor Beatrice Verhoeven and film reporter Umberto Gonzalez.

Finally, Donald Trump remains banned on Facebook but the social media company’s Oversight Board left some questions about his future on the platform unanswered. TheWrap’s tech reporter Sean Burch drops by to help us make sense of it all.

