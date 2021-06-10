This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed Donald Trump’s increasing media presence, Jeffrey Toobin’s unexpected return to CNN and Amy Thurlow’s departure as president of Dick Clark Productions.

Then, we have our interview with daytime talk show legend Wendy Williams. We discuss her documentary, “Wendy Williams: What a Mess,” living her life as a “Hot Topic” and her desire to get into teaching once she’s done with her show.

Finally, we have part three in our ongoing series, “Conversations on Cancel Culture.” In this panel discussion, we dive into the world of comedy — in the age of cancel culture, are comedians pulling their punches? The panel included Nell Scovell (“The Simpsons,” “Murphy Brown” and “Charmed”), Maz Jobrani (“Pandemic Warrior”), Skye Townsend (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Matt Rife (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Suni Reyes (“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens”). It was moderated by TheWrap’s Daniel Goldblatt.

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.