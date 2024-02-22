RYAN (2024)

CHARCOAL CHALK AND PASTEL ON GREY TONED PAPER

SUBJECT: RYAN GOSLING

Richard Phillips

Artist Richard Phillips debuted his first celebrity portraits at the apotheosis of the paparazzi era. And there were no doubt some sent to capture the opening of his 2010 exhibition at White Cube gallery in London. The show’s title, “Most Wanted,” simultaneously distilled the sentiment of that moment while prophesying its swift downfall with the dominance of the camera phone. A frozen slice of the 2000s celebrity fanaticism, the exhibition marked an important body of work for an artist who’d achieved his pop cultural consciousness via sallies into the entertainment arena: a cameo on Gossip Girl, a guest spot on Jeffrey Deitch’s early reality show, Artstar.

It was a continuation of the question that first propelled Phillips to fame: Where is the place for careful, labor-intensive painting in a culture with an insatiable hunger for and an ever-steady supply of images? Phillips had started off this inquiry by painting images of the pornography of his youth–which was now infinitely available via the internet. If Andy Warhol was interested in disconnecting the person and the emotion from the image, then Phillips’ goal was to restore those connections. He wanted to create paintings that held all the desire and obsession that the advertisement wants to mask. He wanted to bring the human back into focus and showcase the absurd pressure put on top of these individuals to be idols.

For TheWrapBook, Phillips returned to this iconic series to catalog the actors behind this year’s most impressive performances. Executed more than a decade after the originals, they read differently. In our self-taped age of “candid” photography, the red carpet imagery feels formal, perhaps even uncomfortably (a register Phillips like to occupy). Rather than darkly humored, they feel nostalgic, like us, and that is the most startling thing of all. —Kat Herriman