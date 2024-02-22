Artist Marco Walker has created a portfolio of images where his nostalgia for postmodern iconography and his memories of Hollywood are the stage for the winning accessories and best clothes of the season
Hilary Rhoda wears earrings by SORDO, coat by BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, sweater by THE ELDER STATESMAN, tights by WOLFORD and shoes by JIMMY CHOO
Hilary wears sunglasses by JACQUES MARIE MAGE, earrings and silver cuff available at PAUMÉ LOS ANGELES, knit top and skirt by BOTTEGA VENETA, organic oval and silver rock bangles by DINOSAUR DESIGNS, boots by JIMMY CHOO.
K.i.s.s.i.n.g red lipstick by CHARLOTTE TILBURY.
Hilary wears earrings and necklace by TIFFANY & CO., swim top, skirt and towel by HERMÈS, shoes by JIMMY CHOO. sunglasses on towel by JACQUES MARIE MAGE.
Red shoe by PRADA
Hilary wears earrings by SORDO, vest by ISABEL MARANT, pink swimsuit by ARAKS, blue swimsuit, bag and bracelets by CHANEL, rock bangles and silver rock bangle by DINOSAUR DESIGNS, shoes by NIKE.
Sunglasses by JACQUES MARIE MAGE.
Hilary wears earrings by ISABEL MARANT, jacket by CELINE BY HEDI SLIMANE, sweater by THE ELDER STATESMAN, pants by ISABEL MARANT, shoes by JIMMY CHOO.
Mule by VERSACE
Hilary wears earrings, necklace, scarf, bodysuit, belt, gloves, cuffs, skirt and shoes are all SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO.
Small Ghiera bag LORO PIANA.
Credits
FASHION EDITOR AND CREATIVE DIRECTOR: MICHAELA DOSAMANTES
MODEL: HILARY RHODA AT IMG
PRODUCTION: ANABELLA CASSANOVA AND SAGE PRICE FOR VACATION THEORY
MAKEUP ARTIST WENDY MARTINEZ
HAIR STYLIST JOERI ROUFFA AT THE WALL GROUP
CASTING BY KEGAN WEBB
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANTS: DENIS FAGUNDES AND NICK MORA
PRODUCTION DESIGNER/FABRICATORS: KATHRYN REDIGER AND EILEEN SETON WITH BUDDY SYSTEM LA
MARKET EDITOR: DANIEL VICTORIA GLEASON
FASHION ASSISTANT: RACHEL POLLEN
INTERN: HANNAH LOEWEN
LOCATION ROUGHOUT RANCH, NEWBERRY SPRINGS, CA
SPECIAL THANKS TO AMBER SCHWARZ, ZOE WALKER, LEAH SILVERSTEIN AT IMG.
MARCO WALKER
An image maker working within the boundaries of photography, collage, alternative print methods and immersive photographic installations. His unique style as an artist has attracted projects that span from luxury fashion houses such as Saint Laurent to installations at off-beat art festivals to gallery shows in London and New York.