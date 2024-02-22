Cinemascapes

Artist Marco Walker has created a portfolio of images where his nostalgia for postmodern iconography and his memories of Hollywood are the stage for the winning accessories and best clothes of the season

CINEMASCAPES Artist Marco Walker
Hilary Rhoda wears earrings by SORDO, coat by BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, sweater by THE ELDER STATESMAN, tights by WOLFORD and shoes by JIMMY CHOO
Hilary wears sunglasses by JACQUES MARIE MAGE, earrings and silver cuff available at PAUMÉ LOS ANGELES, knit top and skirt by BOTTEGA VENETA, organic oval and silver rock bangles by DINOSAUR DESIGNS, boots by JIMMY CHOO.
K.i.s.s.i.n.g red lipstick by CHARLOTTE TILBURY.
Hilary wears earrings and necklace by TIFFANY & CO., swim top, skirt and towel by HERMÈS, shoes by JIMMY CHOO. sunglasses on towel by JACQUES MARIE MAGE.
Red shoe by PRADA
Hilary wears earrings by SORDO, vest by ISABEL MARANT, pink swimsuit by ARAKS, blue swimsuit, bag and bracelets by CHANEL, rock bangles and silver rock bangle by DINOSAUR DESIGNS, shoes by NIKE.
Sunglasses by JACQUES MARIE MAGE.
Hilary wears earrings by ISABEL MARANT, jacket by CELINE BY HEDI SLIMANE, sweater by THE ELDER STATESMAN, pants by ISABEL MARANT, shoes by JIMMY CHOO.
Mule by VERSACE
Hilary wears earrings, necklace, scarf, bodysuit, belt, gloves, cuffs, skirt and shoes are all SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO.
Small Ghiera bag LORO PIANA.

Credits

FASHION EDITOR AND CREATIVE DIRECTOR: MICHAELA DOSAMANTES

MODEL: HILARY RHODA AT IMG

PRODUCTION: ANABELLA CASSANOVA AND SAGE PRICE FOR VACATION THEORY

MAKEUP ARTIST WENDY MARTINEZ

HAIR STYLIST JOERI ROUFFA AT THE WALL GROUP

CASTING BY KEGAN WEBB

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANTS: DENIS FAGUNDES AND NICK MORA

PRODUCTION DESIGNER/FABRICATORS: KATHRYN REDIGER AND EILEEN SETON WITH BUDDY SYSTEM LA

MARKET EDITOR: DANIEL VICTORIA GLEASON

FASHION ASSISTANT: RACHEL POLLEN

INTERN: HANNAH LOEWEN

LOCATION ROUGHOUT RANCH, NEWBERRY SPRINGS, CA

SPECIAL THANKS TO AMBER SCHWARZ, ZOE WALKER, LEAH SILVERSTEIN AT IMG.

Marco Walker

MARCO WALKER

An image maker working within the boundaries of photography, collage, alternative print methods and immersive photographic installations. His unique style as an artist has attracted projects that span from luxury fashion houses such as Saint Laurent to installations at off-beat art festivals to gallery shows in London and New York.