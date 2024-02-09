Photo by Stefan Ruiz

A major exhibition of L.A. artists and a portfolio of Hollywood’s finest actors of the year coalesce in a collaboration of creativity.

Photography by Stefan Ruiz

Creative Direction by Michaela Dosamantes

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things Ramy Youssef, Poor Things

Willem wears black shirt by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Grooming by Kristan Serafino.

sittings editor Pascal Mihranian. Photographed at The Hole Gallery NYC. Photo by Stefan Ruiz Ramy wears sweater, jacket and pants by Dior Men. Hair by Andrea Grande-Capone, Skin by Abigail Hayden.

Sittings Editor Daniel Victoria Gleason. Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Let Her Speak (2023), Trans Icon Nail Set (2023), Identity Data Points (2021), Boardwalk Bodies (2022), The Glittering World (2023) , How I Became a Person (Natural Woman) (2023), Vaginoplasty Monochrome (red/black) (2021) Photo by Charles White

Trace Lysette, Monica

Trace wears earrings by Misho. Top, jacket and pants by 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Elsa Peretti Medium Bone Cuff White Finish Over Copper by Tiffany & Co.

Makeup by Alix Youngblood. Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Erika Alexander, American Fiction Peter Sarsgaard, Memory

Erika wears turtleneck top and maxi parka by Balenciaga.

Hair by Debra Hare-Bey

Makeup by Monica Alvarez.

Photo by Stefan Ruiz Artist: Gary Garay Sonido Ganas & Sonido Más Exitos (2023) Abalone shell, resin, black acrylic paint on wood

Ombligo de la Luna (Navel of the Moon) (2022) Abalone shell, resin and styrofoam Courtesy the artist, LaPau Gallery, L.A.

Peter wears trench coat by Polo Ralph Lauren, crewneck and pants by Zegna, and shoes by Tod’s.

Grooming by Alix Youngblood, hair by Leila Servellon. Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Artist: Ryan Preciado New Feeling (Baby Blue) (2023), Pope Cabinet (2021) , Oceano Cabinet (2023)

Barry wears jacket, shirt, tie, shorts and shoes by Valentino. “Pierre Arpels” 42mm watch featuring diamonds and lacquer, set in platinum by Van Cleef & Arpels. Grooming by Alix Youngblood, hair by Leila Servellon.

Photo by Stefan Ruiz

David Krumholtz, Oppenheimer Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

David wears sweater by AYR,

coat by Giorgio Armani.

Grooming by Monica Alvarez.

Photo by Stefen Ruiz Aunjanue wears “Bouton d’or” earrings featuring diamonds set in 18K white gold and rose gold and

“Perlée couleurs”ring featuring malachite, and diamonds set in 18K yellow gold, both by

Van Cleef & Arpels. Shirt by Givenchy. Makeup by Frederick Sanders, hair by Randy Stodghill,

Sittings Editor Dominique Dawson. Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction Artist Sula Bermúdez-Silverman

Jeffrey wears jacket and pants by Tod’s. Elsa Peretti Amapola brooch in 18K gold with red silk

and Tiffany CT60 3-Hand 40 mm watch in stainless steel, both by Tiffany & Co.

Grooming by Alix Youngblood. Photo by Stefan Ruiz Tithonus (2023)

Artist Teresa Tolliver

Wild Thing (2003-2005)

America Ferrera, Barbie Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest

America wears Clash de Cartier earrings in 18K rose gold, Clash de Cartier bracelet in 18K rose gold and

Panthère de Cartier watch in 18K yellow gold, all by Cartier. Sweater by Max Mara, jeans by SLVrLAKE.

Makeup by Carola Gonzalez for Forward Artists, hair by Aviva Perea Photo by Stefan Ruiz Sandra wears “Rose de Noël” earrings featuring carnelian and diamonds set in 18K rose gold by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Top, jacket, belt, skirt, socks and shoes all by Prada. Makeup by Alix Youngblood, hair by Leila Servellon.

Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Christian Friedel, The Zone of Interest

Christian wears wool flannel suit, shirt and tie by POLO RALPH LAUREN Grooming by Alix Youngblood Photo by Stefan Ruiz



Credits:

Market Editor Daniel Victoria Gleason

Production LA Anabella Casanova and Sage Price for Vacation Theory

Photography Assistant LA Ryan Pavlovich

Digital Tech Elliot Smith-Hastie

Fashion Assistants LA Rachel Pollen and Darryl Anderson

Production Manager LA Maria ‘Bete’ Fernandez

Production Assistant LA Luis Hernandez

Locations LA The Hammer Museum and Helms Daylight Studio

Production in NY Chloe Mina for Mina Inc.

Photography Assistant NY Patrick Lyn and Calvin Reboya

Fashion Assistant NY Katey Kabu-Kubi

Locations in NY Pier59 Studios, The Hole Gallery, LaObra NYC

Special Thanks The Hammer Museum:

Ann Philbin, Scott Tennent, Santiago Pazos

Paris Reise, Charlotte Grussing,

The Hole Gallery