Faces of 2023

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall & The Zone of Interest
Photo by Stefan Ruiz

A major exhibition of L.A. artists and a portfolio of Hollywood’s finest actors of the year coalesce in a collaboration of creativity.

Photography by Stefan Ruiz
Creative Direction by Michaela Dosamantes

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Ramy Youssef, Poor Things

Willem wears black shirt by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Grooming by Kristan Serafino.
sittings editor Pascal Mihranian. Photographed at The Hole Gallery NYC. Photo by Stefan Ruiz
Ramy Youssef, Poor Things
Ramy wears sweater, jacket and pants by Dior Men. Hair by Andrea Grande-Capone, Skin by Abigail Hayden.
Sittings Editor Daniel Victoria Gleason. Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Artist Page Person

Page Person Installation View
Let Her Speak (2023), Trans Icon Nail Set (2023), Identity Data Points (2021), Boardwalk Bodies (2022), The Glittering World (2023) , How I Became a Person (Natural Woman) (2023), Vaginoplasty Monochrome (red/black) (2021) Photo by Charles White

Trace Lysette, Monica

Trace wears earrings by Misho. Top, jacket and pants by 3.1 Phillip Lim.
Elsa Peretti Medium Bone Cuff White Finish Over Copper by Tiffany & Co.
Makeup by Alix Youngblood. Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Erika Alexander, American Fiction

Peter Sarsgaard, Memory

Erika wears turtleneck top and maxi parka by Balenciaga.
Hair by Debra Hare-Bey
Makeup by Monica Alvarez.
Photo by Stefan Ruiz
Artist: Gary Garay Sonido Ganas & Sonido Más Exitos (2023) Abalone shell, resin, black acrylic paint on wood
Ombligo de la Luna (Navel of the Moon) (2022) Abalone shell, resin and styrofoam Courtesy the artist, LaPau Gallery, L.A.
Peter wears trench coat by Polo Ralph Lauren, crewneck and pants by Zegna, and shoes by Tod’s.
Grooming by Alix Youngblood, hair by Leila Servellon. Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Artist: Ryan Preciado New Feeling (Baby Blue) (2023), Pope Cabinet (2021) , Oceano Cabinet (2023)
Barry wears jacket, shirt, tie, shorts and shoes by Valentino. “Pierre Arpels” 42mm watch featuring diamonds and lacquer, set in platinum by Van Cleef & Arpels. Grooming by Alix Youngblood, hair by Leila Servellon.
Photo by Stefan Ruiz

David Krumholtz, Oppenheimer

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

David wears sweater by AYR,
coat by Giorgio Armani.
Grooming by Monica Alvarez.
Photo by Stefen Ruiz
Aunjanue wears “Bouton d’or” earrings featuring diamonds set in 18K white gold and rose gold and
“Perlée couleurs”ring featuring malachite, and diamonds set in 18K yellow gold, both by
Van Cleef & Arpels. Shirt by Givenchy. Makeup by Frederick Sanders, hair by Randy Stodghill,
Sittings Editor Dominique Dawson. Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Artist Sula Bermúdez-Silverman

Jeffrey wears jacket and pants by Tod’s. Elsa Peretti Amapola brooch in 18K gold with red silk
and Tiffany CT60 3-Hand 40 mm watch in stainless steel, both by Tiffany & Co.
Grooming by Alix Youngblood. Photo by Stefan Ruiz
Tithonus (2023)

Artist Teresa Tolliver 

Wild Thing (2003-2005)

America Ferrera, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest

America wears Clash de Cartier earrings in 18K rose gold, Clash de Cartier bracelet in 18K rose gold and
Panthère de Cartier watch in 18K yellow gold, all by Cartier. Sweater by Max Mara, jeans by SLVrLAKE.
Makeup by Carola Gonzalez for Forward Artists, hair by Aviva Perea Photo by Stefan Ruiz
Sandra wears “Rose de Noël” earrings featuring carnelian and diamonds set in 18K rose gold by Van Cleef & Arpels.
Top, jacket, belt, skirt, socks and shoes all by Prada. Makeup by Alix Youngblood, hair by Leila Servellon.
Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Christian Friedel, The Zone of Interest

Christian wears wool flannel suit, shirt and tie by POLO RALPH LAUREN Grooming by Alix Youngblood Photo by Stefan Ruiz

Credits:

Market Editor Daniel Victoria Gleason
Production LA Anabella Casanova and Sage Price for Vacation Theory
Photography Assistant LA Ryan Pavlovich
Digital Tech Elliot Smith-Hastie
Fashion Assistants LA Rachel Pollen and Darryl Anderson
Production Manager LA  Maria ‘Bete’ Fernandez
Production Assistant LA Luis Hernandez
Locations LA The Hammer Museum and Helms Daylight Studio   
Production in NY Chloe Mina for Mina Inc. 
Photography Assistant NY Patrick Lyn and Calvin Reboya 
Fashion Assistant NY Katey Kabu-Kubi
Locations in NY Pier59 Studios, The Hole Gallery, LaObra NYC 
Special Thanks The Hammer Museum:
Ann Philbin, Scott Tennent, Santiago Pazos
Paris Reise, Charlotte Grussing,
The Hole Gallery 