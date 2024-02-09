A major exhibition of L.A. artists and a portfolio of Hollywood’s finest actors of the year coalesce in a collaboration of creativity.
Photography by Stefan Ruiz Creative Direction by Michaela Dosamantes
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Ramy Youssef,Poor Things
Trace Lysette, Monica
Erika Alexander,American Fiction
Peter Sarsgaard,Memory
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
David Krumholtz,Oppenheimer
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor,Origin
Jeffrey Wright,American Fiction
Artist Sula Bermúdez-Silverman
ArtistTeresa Tolliver
America Ferrera,Barbie
Sandra Hüller,Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Christian Friedel, The Zone of Interest
Credits:
Market Editor Daniel Victoria Gleason Production LA Anabella Casanova and Sage Price for Vacation Theory Photography Assistant LA Ryan Pavlovich Digital Tech Elliot Smith-Hastie Fashion Assistants LA Rachel Pollen and Darryl Anderson Production Manager LA Maria ‘Bete’ Fernandez Production Assistant LA Luis Hernandez Locations LA The Hammer Museum and Helms Daylight Studio Production in NY Chloe Mina for Mina Inc. Photography Assistant NY Patrick Lyn and Calvin Reboya Fashion Assistant NY Katey Kabu-Kubi Locations in NY Pier59 Studios, The Hole Gallery, LaObra NYC Special Thanks The Hammer Museum: Ann Philbin, Scott Tennent, Santiago Pazos Paris Reise, Charlotte Grussing, The Hole Gallery