KONSTANTINE KAKANIAS

When we invited artist Konstantin Kakanias, we knew the results would be delightful, as you can see in “Scene Setters,” in which he reimagines the work of the production designers responsible for Poor Things, Priscilla, Maestro and more. The L.A. artist’s work has been exhibited worldwide and graced the pages of The New York Times and Vogue, and he has collaborated with Christian Dior, Cartier and Christian Louboutin among others.