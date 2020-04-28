‘This American Life’ Episodes Finally Come to Spotify

More than 700 episodes of Chicago Public Radio show “This American Life,” have aired since its 1995 launch, and how the show’s latest episodes will be available on audio streamer Spotify for the first time.

Spotify announced the news Tuesday and said that “This American Life,” hosted by Ira Glass, and its true-crime spinoff show “S-Town” are now available on the audio streaming network. NPR shows that were either featured on or inspired by “This American Life” will also be uploaded to Spotify, including “Planet Money” from NPR, “Heavyweight,” and “Where Should We Begin?” by Ester Perel.

This isn’t the first time Spotify has worked with the “This American Life” team; it bought Brooklyn-based podcast network Gimlet Media in February 2019 for roughly $230 million, and Gimlet was co-founded by “This American Life” alumnus Alex Blumberg.

“Over 2.2 million listeners tune in each week (to ‘This American Life’) across 500 public radio stations in the U.S, and another 3.1 million people download each episode — so it’s no surprise that the show has spawned other gifted and prolific podcasters, shows, and companies,” Spotify said in a statement Tuesday.