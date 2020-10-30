Fox Orders Mockumentary Series ‘This Country’ From Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig

Fox has ordered mockumentary series “This Country” from executive producers Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, marking the broadcast networks first commitment for its 2021-22 slate.

Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning series of created by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, the half-hour comedy stars Chelsea Holmes (“At What Cost?”), Sam Straley (“The Kids Are Alright”), Seann William Scott (“Lethal Weapon), Aya Cash (“The Boys”), Taylor Ortega (“Kim Possible”), YouTube star Krystal Smith and Justin Linville (“What We Do in the Shadows”).

Per Fox, “This Country” follows a documentary crew that goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Straley) and their idiosyncratic surroundings.

“This Country” is written by Bicks, who will executive produce alongside director Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper. Feigco’s Dan Magnante will co-executive produce while Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason are producers.

The series is produced by Lionsgate, where Bicks and Feig have overall deals, BBC Studios, Fox Entertainment and Feigco Entertainment.

“Fueled by Jenny and Paul’s imaginative wit and distinct comedic voices, we knew ‘This Country’ was a special project from the moment we heard their pitch,” Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, said. “As we curate Fox’s comedy brand, it is important to align ourselves with pedigree talent and dynamic partners with proven track records. In Jenny, Paul, Lionsgate and BBC Studios, we have the perfect team to help us do just that.”

“Jenny and I are SO EXCITED to bring this amazing series to the American public,” Feig added. “We have assembled a cast of comedic superstars who have taken the hilarious groundwork laid by Daisy and Charlie Cooper and made it their own. We can’t thank Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and Julia Franz enough for making this comedy dream come true.”