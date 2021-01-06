This Is Us - Season: 5

Photo by: NBC

‘This Is Us’ Abortion Episode Settles for New Series Lows in Both Demo Ratings and Total Viewers

by | January 6, 2021 @ 8:48 AM

New lead-in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s” Season 2 premiere didn’t help out all that much

“This Is Us” returned with a particularly heavy (even for this show) episode on Tuesday, when Kate (Chrissy Metz) revealed the story of her teenage pregnancy and subsequent abortion.

The NBC drama was the highest-rated show on broadcast television last night, though an “NCIS” rerun an hour earlier actually attracted more overall viewers, with 5.6 million.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

tanya roberts

How Tanya Roberts’ Premature Death Fiasco ‘Puts a Black Mark on All Publicists’
The Bachelor Matt James

Ratings: Matt James’ ‘Bachelor’ Debut Sets New Lows for a Season Premiere
Lion Forge Animation Hair Love

How ‘Hair Love’ Studio Lion Forge Is Proving Diversity in Animation Isn’t Just a ‘Flash in the Pan’

Georgia Senate Runoff Elections Drive Nearly $500 Million in Ad Dollars
Bridgerton Rege Jean Page

‘Bridgerton’ Has Been a Top 10 Show in All but 1 of Netflix’s 190 Countries – Here’s Which
hollywood layoff pandemic

Hollywood Mass Layoffs in 2020 Open Door for a New Breed of Creative Exec: ‘Adapt or Die’
Call Me Kat

Ratings: Mayim Bialik’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Debut Brings Fox Some New Year’s Cheer
Hollywood train station amid the coronavirus

Hollywood in 2021: Why Streamers Will Rule Even Post-Pandemic

See Big Tech’s $2.7 Trillion Growth in 2020 All in One Chart
Wonder Woman 1984 Patty Jenkins Gal Gadot

How Private Screenings Boosted ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Pandemic-Record Box Office
quibi fail

Quibi’s Demise and 9 Other Tech Stories That Defined 2020