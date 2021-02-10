Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Return Tops Tuesday in Key Demo, but ‘Zoey’s’ and ‘Nurses’ Drags NBC Down

CBS finishes first on Tuesday with “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” originals

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 9.5 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” put up a 0.8/5 and 7.6 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 received a 0.6/4 and 5.5 million viewers.

“This Is Us” returned Tuesday from an unplanned hiatus due to production shutdown, and while the drama finished first in demo ratings, lead-in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and lead-out “Nurses” let NBC down. CBS, which returned procedurals “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” topped primetime outright.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and third in viewers with 3 million. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.1 million viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 drew a 1.0/6 and 5 million viewers. At 10, “Nurses” got a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and second in viewers with 3.1 million. “To Tell the Truth” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers. At 9, “Black-ish” got a 0.4/3 and 2.3 million viewers. At 9:30, “Mixed-ish” matched its lead-in’s rating and share, but the spinoff’s overall audience declined to 1.9 million viewers. At 10, “Big Sky” picked things back up with a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 2.6 million. “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.4/2 and 1.9 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 936,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 397,000. At 8, “Two Sentence Horror Stories” had a 0.1/0 and 520,000 viewers. Following a rerun, “Trickster” at 9 got a 0.1/0 and 367,000 viewers.