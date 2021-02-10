This is Us - Season 5

NBC

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Return Tops Tuesday in Key Demo, but ‘Zoey’s’ and ‘Nurses’ Drags NBC Down

by | February 10, 2021 @ 8:53 AM

CBS finishes first on Tuesday with “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” originals

“This Is Us” returned Tuesday from an unplanned hiatus due to production shutdown, and while the drama finished first in demo ratings, lead-in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and lead-out “Nurses” let NBC down. CBS, which returned procedurals “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” topped primetime outright.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 9.5 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” put up a 0.8/5 and 7.6 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 received a 0.6/4 and 5.5 million viewers.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Promising Young Woman Twitter

Critics at a Crossroads: How a ‘Promising Young Woman’ Review Got Caught in the Culture Wars
This Is Us Kevin Season 5

‘This Is Us': Justin Hartley on How Jack Guides Kevin’s Journey and If He’ll See Madison Give Birth

Are Twitter and Netflix Taking a Hit for Overperforming in New Subscribers Early in the Pandemic?
Puppy Bowl XLVII

Puppy Bowl XVII Laps Up 2.1 Million Viewers
equalizer call me kat hustler

10 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘The Equalizer’ to ‘The Hustler’ (Photos)
Miss Scarlet and the Duke

What Was the 2nd Most-Watched TV Channel on Super Bowl Sunday?
friends equalizer alias post super bowl episodes

The Most and Least Watched Post-Super Bowl TV Shows, From ‘Friends’ to ‘Alias’ | Chart
911 Kenneth Choi Chimney

‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Ratings Rise in Week After Crossover
Apple TV filming at Kester Elementary School Sherman Oaks

Battle Brews Over LA Schools Used as Film Sets While Real Students Are Stuck at Home
David Goodman WGA West

WGA President Says Pandemic ‘Sped Up’ Packaging Fee Victory: ‘Agencies Aren’t Out of the Writer Business’
The Equalizer

‘The Equalizer’ Tops 20 Million Viewers but Is Lowest-Rated Post-Super Bowl Show Ever