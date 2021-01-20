This Is Us

Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Without ‘This Is Us,’ NBC Settles for 5th-Place Ratings Tie With Telemundo

by | January 20, 2021 @ 8:58 AM

NBC drama’s Tuesday episode was pushed last-minute due to COVID-related production delays

When “This Is Us” is away — well, no one really played last night. But CBS finished first in primetime! Airing not one but two “NCIS” episodes ensured that.

Hit NBC drama “This Is Us” ran a rerun on Tuesday after the previously planned original episode was pushed last-minute due to COVID-related production delays. The same is happening next week. Though the series settled for a series low last week in Nielsen’s Live + Same Day ratings, a “This Is Us” record low is still pretty darn good — especially these days.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

