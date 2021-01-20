Without ‘This Is Us,’ NBC Settles for 5th-Place Ratings Tie With Telemundo

NBC drama’s Tuesday episode was pushed last-minute due to COVID-related production delays

Hit NBC drama “This Is Us” ran a rerun on Tuesday after the previously planned original episode was pushed last-minute due to COVID-related production delays. The same is happening next week. Though the series settled for a series low last week in Nielsen’s Live + Same Day ratings, a “This Is Us” record low is still pretty darn good — especially these days.

When “This Is Us” is away — well, no one really played last night. But CBS finished first in primetime! Airing not one but two “NCIS” episodes ensured that.

NBC settled for a fifth-place tie in the key demo’s ratings last night with Telemundo. Both broadcast channels are owned by NBCUniversal.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. drew a 0.8/5 and 9.3 million viewers. A second episode at 9 received a 0.7/4 and 8.5 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 had a 0.5/3 and 5.7 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.8 million. “The Resident” at 8 got a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” had a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. ABC had a 3 share, Univision got a 2. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.6 million and Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

ABC aired reruns last night, including a re-airing of the 2015 movie “Cinderella.”

NBC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 2 million. Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

For NBC, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” had a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million viewers. Following the “This Is Us” repeat, “Nurses” at 10 got a 0.2/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 476,000. “Two Sentence Horror Stories” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 558,000 viewers. “Trickster” at 9 got a 0.1/0 and 395,000 viewers.