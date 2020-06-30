Need a ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Refresher? Let Blake Stadnik Help You Get It ‘Memorized’ (Exclusive Video)

NBC is set to have the fifth season of “This Is Us” on your TV screens this fall — assuming all goes according to plan and production can resume this summer amid the pandemic, that is — but if you’re one of the many Pearson fans who just can’t wait that long for more of the Big Three, then TheWrap has the perfect walk down memory lane to help get you through.

In the video above, which is exclusive to TheWrap, you’ll find never-before-seen footage of Blake Stadnik recording “Memorized,” the song he performed on the Season 4 premiere last fall, when he was first introduced and revealed to be the adult version of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) blind son, Jack Damon.

The scenes of Stadnik laying down the track — which was co-written by “This Is Us” composer Siddhartha Khosla and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith — are interspersed with Season 4’s big moments for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the Big Three: Kate, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin.

We know, we know, it’s gonna be rough to watch the heartbreaking, breathtaking, tearjerking moments all at once, so maybe pace yourself and watch the 2-minute, 36-second clip over the course of a few hours.

“This Is Us” stars Metz, Sullivan, Ventimiglia, Moore, Brown, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas. Newcomers for Season 4 included Stadnik, Jennifer Morriso, Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, and Timothy Omundson.

“This Is Us” was created by Dan Fogelman, who is co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Other executive producers include John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal.

The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

You can read TheWrap’s interview with Fogelman about what’s to come in Season 5, including for Jack Damon, his wife and their brand new baby girl, here.