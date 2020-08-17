Go Pro Today

‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Says Season 5 Will Include Coronavirus Plot

“We’ve decided to attack things head on,” Fogelman tweets

| August 17, 2020 @ 3:14 PM
This Is Us Season 4 finale

Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

“This Is Us” is going to “attack” the coronavirus pandemic “head on” in the plot of its upcoming fifth season, according to series creator Dan Fogelman. But because of the pandemic, we don’t actually know when production will be able to resume on the NBC family drama or when you’ll get to see new episodes.

“Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry),” Fogelman tweeted Sunday, in response to a fan who laid out some questions about Season 5, including if the writers would “address Covid in present day.” “Not sure yet on production start. – Not sure when new eps will air. – Yes on Covid. We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters – Same planned ending. Same route to get there. Hope that’s (somewhat) useful?”

The end of “This Is Us” Season 4 took place in the spring of 2020, right before the pandemic hit and included a far off time jump to decades into the future — but also one to Aug. 31, 2020, where a small group of the Pearson family were all alone together in a cabin –which could easily be worked into a story about how the Pearsons are living through COVID-19 just like the rest of us at that point in time.

“This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown told TheWrap last week that he’s read the first two episodes of Season 5 and can confirm “they are dope” and that they “definitely don’t shy away from what’s happening in the world.”

“I am so blown away time and time again by what our writers, by what Dan comes up with in terms of storyline, in terms of how the Pearsons navigate life,” Brown said. “And that we definitely don’t shy away from what’s happening in the world. The world of today is reflected in the world of our show. And I’m really, really excited to get back to work. Whenever that is. Hoping to get back to work soon. There is protocol being put in place in terms of regular testing for cast, etc. Like, I can’t confirm anything, but the hope is to be back shooting in 2020. So I’m keeping hope alive.”

No premiere date has been set for “This Is Us” Season 5 yet, though it is on NBC’s fall schedule.

