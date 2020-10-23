NBC has released a scene from next Tuesday’s Season 5 premiere of “This Is Us,” which shows Kevin (Justin Hartley) telling his sister, Kate (Chrissy Metz), that he got her friend Madison (Caitlin Thompson) pregnant. And, because the Dan Fogelman-created family drama is adding the real-life coronavirus pandemic into its fifth season, this exchange happens on Kate and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) lawn in a socially-distanced manner.

And it’s a good thing Kate has that room from her brother and Madison to breathe, as it takes her a minute to find the words to react to this huge news. But, when she finally does speak, she’s incredibly happy for them both.

Watch the clip via the video above.

Also Read: 'This Is Us' Recap: Here's Where We Left Off Ahead of Season 5

After a longer-than-usual hiatus due to COVID-related production delays, “This Is Us” fans have been waiting since March to find out what happens with Kevin and Madison after he finds out that she’s carrying his babies following their one-night stand. He told her he was “all in” and that his child — before he found out it was children — “love” of his life. But what does that mean for them romantically? We don’t know yet, except that in this promo, Kevin referred to pregnant Madison as his fiancee while talking to Kate.

Now, if you didn’t remember what was going on with Kevin and Madison when we last saw them, we’re willing to bet you might be a little foggy on the storylines for Kate and Toby, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) — or Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), depending on the timeline. If you need a refresher before the “This Is Us” Season 5 premiere next week, you can find TheWrap’s recap of the Season 4 finale here.

“This Is Us” Season 5 kicks off with a two-hour premiere Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.