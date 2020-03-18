What-If-Jack-Lived Episode of ‘This Is Us’ Sees Big Ratings Growth

NBC tops Tuesday in key demo with no “Bachelor” competition

March 18, 2020
This Is Us - Season 4

Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

But what if Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) lived? That’s a concept NBC’s “This Is Us” explored — and exploited in TV ratings — on Tuesday.

With no competition from ABC’s “The Bachelor,” which concluded Peter Weber’s season a week ago, “This Is Us” soared +27% in demo ratings and added 1.3 million viewers from its previous episode.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.3/6 and 6 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “This Is Us” earned a 1.4/6 and 7 million viewers. “New Amsterdam” at 10 received a 0.7/4 and 5.2 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.8/4 and first in viewers with 7 million. Following reruns, an original episode of “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 p.m. had a 0.8/4 and 6.5 million viewers.

ABC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.7. ABC had a 4 share, Fox got a 3. Fox was third in total viewers with 3.7 million, ABC was fourth with 3.5 million.

For ABC, “The Conners” at 8 p.m. landed a 1.2/6 and 6.6 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., “Bless This Mess” had a 0.7/3 and 4.1 million viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9 p.m. got a 0.7/3 and 3 million viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 received a 0.6/3 and 2.7 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “For Life” finished ABC’s primetime off with a 0.6/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

For Fox, “The Resident” at 8 p.m. had a 0.8/4 and 4.7 million viewers. At 9, “Empire” got a 0.7/3 and 2.7 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.6 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.3/1 and in viewers with 967,000. “The Flash” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4/2 and 1.3 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” got a 0.2/1 and 674,000 viewers.

