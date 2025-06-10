Thom Browne Opens Its First West Coast Flagship on Melrose

Thom Browne opens a West Coast flagship on Melrose Place, Jimmy Choo unveils a limited edition archival collection at Chateau Marmont, the MOCA Gala raises over $3.1 million and Net-A-Porter and Isabel Marant host an intimate sunset dinner in Silver Lake.

Thom Browne opens a West Coast flagship on Melrose Place

Thom Browne has officially arrived in Los Angeles, bringing his signature uniform aesthetic to Melrose Place.

The new boutique is tucked behind a pristine ivy-covered façade and reflects Browne’s deep affinity for mid-century modern design. Inside, the 2,000-square-foot space is divided into three rooms, featuring sleek gray marble walls, terrazzo flooring, Venetian blinds and curated furnishings by Jacques Adnet, George Nakashima, Dunbar and Edward Wormley — all personally selected by Browne.

Thom Browne founded his eponymous label in 2001, starting with a made-to-measure menswear business in a small, “by appointment” shop in New York City’s West Village. Since then, the brand has grown into a global luxury fashion house, offering ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance collections for men, women and children. Browne debuted his womenswear collection in 2014.

A three-time CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award winner, Browne was named Chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) in 2023, succeeding Tom Ford. His work is celebrated for challenging conventions and modernizing the uniform through precise tailoring and conceptual storytelling.

To mark the opening, Browne hosted a two-night celebration in Los Angeles. The festivities began with an intimate cocktail party last Wednesday at the new Melrose Place boutique, where guests including Jordan Firstman, Rocky Barnes, Del Water Gap, Courtney Trop and Ava Capri gathered to toast the arrival of Browne’s West Coast flagship over champagne and mini lobster rolls.

The following night, the party continued with a private dinner in the penthouse of the Chateau Marmont. Browne welcomed an eclectic mix of creatives, including Teyana Taylor, filmmaker Janicza Bravo, Leighton Meester, Ke Huy Quan, Yara Shahidi, Barry Jenkins, China Chow, Alex Israel and Manny Jacinto, for an evening that reflected the brand’s distinctive mix of refinement, storytelling and community.

Thom Browne is now open at 8408 Melrose Pl., Los Angeles, California 90069.

Jimmy Choo unveils a limited edition collection of its most iconic styles

British luxury fashion house Jimmy Choo has launched “The Archive: 1997–2001,” a limited-edition capsule collection revisiting the brand’s formative years.

Featuring a curated selection of its most iconic styles from the first five years, the release pays tribute to the house’s early design codes: timeless glamour, sharp femininity and impeccable craftsmanship. Presented in the brand’s original “Winter Bloom” packaging, these reissued pieces feel just as modern and relevant as they did at the turn of the millennium.

To celebrate the launch, the brand hosted an intimate cocktail event last month at the Chateau Marmont. Held inside Bungalow 1, the evening honored the brand’s original DNA with a curated edit of archival styles, paired with ready-to-wear looks from Aralda Vintage that brought late-’90s and early-aughts glamour back to life.

Guests including Rachel Zoe, Shanina Shaik, Olivia Holt, Sami Miro, Aimee Song, Dree Hemingway, Morgan Stewart McGraw, Tania Sarin and Marianne Fonseca mingled over cosmos and lounged by the pool as golden hour hit the Chateau. Inside, vintage silhouettes met archival shoes in layered, era-specific styling moments.

The capsule collection, which coincides with the lead-up to Jimmy Choo’s 30th anniversary, revisits the first five years of the brand — what creative director Sandra Choi calls “the heart and soul” of the house. “In looking at these styles, I saw ideas that are still essential to Jimmy Choo today — eternal values of glamour and femininity, combined with make and craft,” Choi said. “This collection is about where we’ve come from, and where we continue to go.”

Founded in London in 1996, Jimmy Choo quickly became the ultimate “It girl” shoe brand, beloved by fashion insiders and royalty alike — including Princess Diana. Its cult status was cemented in pop culture thanks to “Sex and the City,” where Carrie Bradshaw’s unforgettable “I lost my Choo!” moment made the name synonymous with glamour and downtown cool.

“The Archive: 1997–2001” capsule collection is available now at us.jimmychoo.com.

Elysewalker will reopen its flagship in the Pacific Palisades at Palisades Village

Independent California-based luxury fashion retailer Elysewalker has announced plans to reopen its West Coast flagship store in the Pacific Palisades, returning to its roots with a brand-new location at the Palisades Village. Slated to open in Spring/Summer 2026, the move marks a powerful comeback after the original 25-year-old flagship was lost in the devastating Palisades Fire in January.

The announcement marks the first flagship tenant for Palisades Village and reinforces a longstanding partnership between founder Elyse Walker and developer Rick Caruso. In a full-circle moment, Walker’s decision to return to the Palisades reflects the same pioneering spirit she had in 1999 when she opened her first store in the neighborhood.

“Reopening in the Palisades and moving to the Village is incredibly exciting and important as we focus our efforts on rebuilding and supporting this incredibly strong and resilient community,” Walker said. “We fully intend to recreate the Elysewalker experience and can’t wait to be back where it all began.”

The new 5,000-square-foot space will be located at the prominent corner of Sunset Boulevard and Swarthmore Avenue—offering a signature mix of luxury designers and emerging brands, and a best-in-class styling experience that has made Elysewalker a standout in modern retail.

Known for blending personalized service with a fashion-forward, curated assortment, the new store will continue to serve as a hub for both local clients and destination shoppers.

The reopening in the Pacific Palisades follows a 25-year legacy that began with a 900-square-foot boutique and grew to define luxury retail in California. Elysewalker’s footprint now includes five stores and one Towne by Elysewalker location across California and New York, as well as its digital flagship, elysewalker.com.

The MOCA Gala 2025, in partnership with Bvlgari, raises over $3.1 million

Over 600 attendees gathered at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Little Tokyo last weekend to celebrate MOCA’s 2025 Gala and raise more than $3.1 million in support of the museum’s exhibitions, programming and operations.

The event, held in partnership with Bvlgari, debuted the new MOCA Legends format with tributes to three visionary figures integral to the museum’s legacy: artist Theaster Gates, architect Frank Gehry and philanthropist Wendy Schmidt.

Mayor Karen Bass, Barbara Kruger, Ann Philbin, Ron Radziner, Candy Spelling, Jeffrey Soros, Doug Aitken, Walead Beshty and Louise Bonnet were welcomed with a cocktail reception and exclusive viewing of the acclaimed exhibition “Olafur Eliasson: OPEN” at the Aileen Getty Plaza. The ceremony commenced with a powerful procession led by the TAIKOPROJECT Japanese drum ensemble, setting a vibrant tone for the evening.

Grammy-nominated artist Tierra Whack delivered a performance during the seated dinner, following tributes to the honorees introduced by luminaries such as filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who highlighted Theaster Gates’s contributions to visual art and community building; actor and activist Jane Fonda, who honored Wendy Schmidt’s commitment to environmental philanthropy; and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who praised Frank Gehry’s architectural legacy — including his renovation of The Geffen Contemporary over four decades ago. DJ Linafornia capped off the night with a lively set during dessert.

The Gala not only celebrated the cultural and philanthropic contributions of the honorees but also underscored MOCA’s mission as a defining institution of contemporary art since its founding in 1979. With a world-class collection nearing 8,000 objects and a global reputation for groundbreaking exhibitions and innovative programming, MOCA continues to engage communities through education, publications and cutting-edge media.

Bvlgari’s partnership reflected its longstanding commitment to social and environmental responsibility, aligning with MOCA’s vision for a sustainable and creative future

Net-A-Porter and Isabel Marant host an intimate sunset dinner in Silver Lake

To celebrate the launch of an exclusive 19-piece High Summer ’25 capsule, digital luxury fashion destination Net-A-Porter and French fashion label Isabel Marant gathered friends of the brand for a private dinner at the architecturally iconic Schindler’s Oliver House in Silver Lake last month.

Hosted by designer Isabel Marant, Net-A-Porter CEO Heather Kaminetsky and longtime brand muse Milla Jovovich, the evening was a tribute to effortless summer style and creative community.

Guests arrived at golden hour dressed in bohemian silk prints, breezy linens and fluid silhouettes pulled from the new capsule. The guest list included Rachel Bilson, January Jones, Alison Brie, Lily Rabe and Madeline Brewer, as well as designer Aurora James, model Hilary Rhoda and brand ambassador Dree Hemingway.

As the sun dipped below the reservoir, Jovovich introduced a surprise musical performance by emerging artist Luella, styled by Hemingway in a pinstripe suit and swimsuit from the collection. Backed by guitarist Henry Moser, Luella performed two covers and her debut single “Naive,” accompanied by original choreography from Shi Jolie, featuring dancers Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuki.

Dinner concluded with a show-stopping silver tray of tiramisu, emblazoned with the Isabel Marant and Net-A-Porter logos — a sweet finale to an unforgettable evening.

The High Summer ’25 capsule, featuring exclusive printed dresses, silk jersey maxis, linen separates and lightweight knits, is available now, only on Net-A-Porter.

German shoe manufacturer Birkenstock is expanding beyond its iconic footwear legacy with the launch of its first-ever Care Essentials foot care collection pop-up in the United States. Located at The Grove, the wellness-focused pop-up will welcome visitors through June 26.

Known worldwide for its signature contoured footbed and commitment to natural walking, Birkenstock builds on over 250 years of shoemaking expertise with its new Care Essentials line—a range of foot and body care products designed to promote active recovery and at-home indulgence. Made in Germany with 100% natural origin ingredients and vegan formulas, the collection reflects Birkenstock’s dedication to quality, sustainability and well-being.

The immersive pop-up offers guests a chance to explore the curated collection while enjoying a serene setting designed with a natural-meets-modern aesthetic. Highlights include a dedicated outdoor Foot Spa where visitors can experience signature massages, hosted by Milk + Honey every weekend.

Exclusive early access to select products from the upcoming Body Care collection will be available during the pop-up, with a public launch planned for late August. The brand will celebrate with a special event on June 11, featuring limited-edition gifts and experiences, plus a gift-with-purchase for early visitors on opening day.

