Thom Hinkle to Exit as Head of Originals for TNT, TBS and TruTV

His role will be filled by senior VPs Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain

| June 26, 2020 @ 12:25 PM Last Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 12:36 PM

Thom Hinkle will exit as head of originals for Turner networks TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Hinkle’s role will be filled by Turner senior vice presidents Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, who will both report to Brett Weitz, who oversees all three networks.

“Sam and Adrienne make a great team,” Weitz said. “They are smart, strategic and dedicated creative executives who deliver ratings powerhouses and award winners, while also consistently rising to new challenges with striking results. As we continue to evolve our brands, the importance of our scripted originals can’t be overstated. I am confident we are in the best possible hands under their stewardship.”

Hinkle first started with TBS in 2013. He was tapped to lead originals last fall while Weitz added truTV to his purview, following the departure of Chris Linn. Since AT&T’s purchase of Time Warner, the now-WarnerMedia has sought to consolidate the executive teams for its three Turner brands.

“It is an honor to be leading such an inspiring and creative group of people and to be able to continue my strong and successful relationships throughout WarnerMedia while working with Brett and Adrienne across these networks,” said Linsky. “I have seen many evolutions of this company in my 25-year tenure, and the work that is being done by our teams now is truly remarkable.”
“I’ve loved being part of the evolution of these brands over the years, and working with a team that is endlessly creative, and always striving to be passionate supporters of talent,” said O’Riain. “I am thrilled to take on new responsibilities, and to expand our slate of scripted programming alongside Brett and Sam.”

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

