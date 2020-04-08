Thomas L. Miller, Longtime TV Producer of Classics Like ‘Full House,’ Dies at 79

Miller died on Sunday due to complications from heart disease

| April 8, 2020 @ 12:00 PM

Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Thomas L. Miller, a longtime TV producer known for hits including “Family Matters,” “Full House,” “Perfect Strangers” and “Step by Step,” died on Sunday from complications due to heart disease. He was 79.

Miller, who co-founded Miller/Boyett Productions, Miller/Boyett/Warren Productions and Miller-Milkis Productions, is one of the most successful TV producers. Along with the shows mentioned above, he produced other classics like “Bosom Buddies” (which he also co-created), “Happy Days,” “Mork & Mindy,” and “Laverne & Shirley.”

“Thomas Miller was born to entertain, infused with irrepressible passion and love for bringing joy to others through his life’s work. And what a skill set he possessed. He was at once a thoughtful and tasteful executive, an extremely talented writer, and a highly successful producer whose many hit series will live long in the collective memory of fans around the world. Everyone at Warner Bros. Television Group and the ‘Fuller House’ family will miss him deeply, and we send our love to his longtime partner Bob Boyett and to the Miller family,” Warner Bros. TV Group said in a statement.

Miller got his start in Hollywood in 1962 as a dialogue coach for film director Billy Wilder, where he worked on films including “Irma la Douce” and “The Fortune Cookie.” Miller got his start in TV with 20th Century Fox, where he co-created the comedy series “Nanny and the Professor.” Shortly thereafter, he moved to Paramount Studios to become vice president of development, where he oversaw the development of television comedy and drama series programming, as well as original movies for TV. During his tenure, he developed such classic programs as “The Odd Couple” and “Love, American Style,” plus nearly 20 telefilms.

Miller then teamed up with Robert Boyett and the two co-created “Bossom Buddies.

In 1996, after Miller/Boyett and Bickley/Warren decided to reorganize companies, Boyett and Miller joined forces with Michael Warren to form Miller/Boyett/Warren Productions, producing the final seasons of “Family Matters” and “Step by Step” plus the new comedy series “Meego” for CBS. The final series produced by the trio was the ABC comedy “Two of a Kind,” starring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Miller re-teamed with Boyett nearly two decades later, with Miller/Boyett serving as a production company on “Fuller House.”

A private burial will take place in Milwaukee.

