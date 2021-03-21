Former “Silicon Valley” actor Thomas Middleditch has been accused of making unwanted sexual overtures and groping two women at the now-closed Hollywood Goth club Cloak & Dagger in October 2019.

In a report in Sunday’s Los Angeles Times, a 21-year-old woman named Hannah Harding said she and another female friend were groped by the actor after being subjected to lewd comments and unwanted sexual advances while attending a party in a back room of the Pig ‘N Whistle bar.

At the time, Cloak & Dagger’s operations manager, Kate Morgan, asked her bosses to boot Middleditch from the privately run, invitation-only club because “this was not OK,” the Times reported, but said they didn’t take Middleditch’s actions seriously.

Reps for Middleditch, who currently stars in the CBS sitcom “B Positive,” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: Armie Hammer Under Investigation for Sexual Assault by LAPD

According to the Times, 10 women (including four former employees) said Cloak & Dagger co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson repeatedly ignored complaints of sexual misconduct by its members prior to its closure last year.

Harding said she received Instagram messages from Middleditch apologizing for his actions, which she shared with the Times. “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you,” one of the messages read. “I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

One staffer accused Patterson of wanting to have a “real cult” feel to the establishment, which attracted a members-only crowd of underground DJs, actors and rockers. The club developed a reputation for boundary-pushing revelry as well as secrecy, with a robed initiation ceremony, a ban on photos and a strict set of rules and rituals.

“We all felt complicit but realized we’d been duped as well,” she told the Times.

In an email to the Times, Patterson said that he didn’t recall the “cult” comment, adding, “My goal for Cloak & Dagger was to create an atmosphere that would inspire people to be their best and most creative self.”

Cloak & Dagger closed its doors in March 2020, a casualty of COVID-19.