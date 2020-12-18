Fox’s Chargers vs Raiders Game Was Great – Its Ratings Were Not

But look, it’s still football

Still, Fox won the night with the Chargers’ overtime win. And to be fair, we’re only one week out from Christmas — it’s not exactly peak TV-watching time.

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders “Thursday Night Football” game was an overtime classic. Fox’s initial ratings from the matchup, however, appear to be just OK for primetime football.

Plus, due to the nature of live sports, the Nielsen numbers for Fox in this story should be considered subject to significant adjustment. Compared with the same data set last week, which measured a beatdown delivered by the Los Angeles Rams to the New England Patriots, last night’s game sagged.

Also Read: Tiffany Haddish's 'Kids Say the Darnedest Things' Ranked 173rd Last Season - But CBS Revived It Anyway

We’ll find out later on Friday how much the game between the two pacific time zone-based NFL teams really performed. Expect improvement, but not a miracle.

Fox was first in ratings with a 2.2 rating/13 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all “Thursday Night Football.”

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.8/5 and in viewers with 4.7 million. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. had a 0.9/5 and 5.4 million viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” drew a 1.0/6 and 5.5 million viewers. At 10, “A Million Little Things” received a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Doubles 'The Amazing Race' in Season-Finale Ratings

CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 3.7 million, and NBC was fourth with 3.1 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 6.7 million viewers. At 8:30, “B Positive” got a 0.5/3 and 4.6 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 managed a 0.5/3 and 4.5 million viewers. “The Unicorn” at 9:30 settled for a 0.4/2 and 3.3 million viewers. An episode of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery” at 10 closed primetime with a 0.2/1 and 1.7 million viewers.

For NBC, a re-airing of 2015’s “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.4/2 and 3.1 million viewers. “Dateline NBC” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million viewers.

Also Read: 'The Voice' Finale Hits a Low Note in Viewers

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 907,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 696,000. “Dogs of the Year” at 8 got a 0.1/1 and 817,000 viewers. “World’s Funniest Animals” at 9 had a 0.1/1 and 595,000 viewers. A rerun followed.