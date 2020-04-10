Ratings: ABC Tops Thursday as Early ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finale Pulls in Season High Viewers
CBS comedies “Broke” and “Man With a Plan” suffer without original lead-ins in their second weeks
Tim Baysinger | April 10, 2020 @ 9:15 AM
Last Updated: April 10, 2020 @ 9:31 AM
ABC topped Thursday in both viewers and the key adults 18-49 demo, as the early season finale for “Grey’s Anatomy” drew the show’s best viewership of the season.
The April 9 episode of “Grey’s,” which was turned into the longrunning drama’s season finale after the coronavirus shut down production, notched 7.31 million viewers and a 1.4 rating in the demo, which tied its second-best output in that metric this year.
ABC finished Thursday with an overall 1.1 rating and 5.93 million viewers.
Elsewhere on ABC, “Station 19” drew a 1.3 rating and 7.51 million viewers, while “How to Get Away With Murder” notched a 0.6 and 2.97 million.
CBS took second with a 0.7 rating and 5.7 million viewers. In its second week, “Broke” dropped to a 0.7 and 5.22 million viewers, while “Man With a Plan” aired back-to-back episodes at 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first episode drew a 0.8 and 6.03 million viewers with the second notching a 0.7 rating and 5.59 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Tommy” posted a 0.6 rating and 5.25 million viewers.
NBC and Fox tied for third with a 0.5 rating, with Fox edging out NBC in total viewers (2.5 million to 2.36 million). For Fox, “Last Man Standing” drew a 0.6 and 4.07 million viewers.
On NBC, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine drew a 0.6 and 2.12 million viewers while a special “I Love Lucy”-themed “Will & Grace” posted a 0.6 and 2.67 million viewers. “Indebted” garnered a 0.3 and 1.41 million viewers.
The CW finished with a 0.1 rating.
