Livestream a Conversation with Tia Mowry, Alyson Stoner and Jen Pastiloff About Self-Care During Quarantine

a webinar on "Self-Care 101: Mastering Your New Normal" presented by WrapWomen

Whether you’re quarantining with parents, children, roommate, S.O. or cat – let’s all make the most of it. Join celebrity and wellness experts who offer their tips on being productive and centered — from breathing techniques to new recipes — to help each of us master our new normal. And let’s get ready to greet a different world that will reopen shortly.

Join TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman in conversation with Alyson Stoner (multi-hyphenate artist and host of “Simplexity” podcast), Tia Mowry (actress, chef, producer, author, mother and wife) and Jen Pastiloff (national best-selling author and workshop leader).

This webinar is presented by WrapWomen.

PANELIST BIOS:

Tia Mowry rose to fame as a 90s pop culture icon starring in “Sister Sister” and has since added author, business owner, chef, mother and wife to her resume. In 2020, Tia launched Anser supplements, affordable and high-quality products that inspires people of all backgrounds to take charge of their health. Tia also has a YouTube channel “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix,” where she helps you solve life’s little dilemmas FAST! In 2017, she released her first cookbook – the Amazon #1 seller “Whole New You.” Her other recent credits include “Tia Mowry at Home,” which ran for three seasons on The Cooking Channel and “Instant Mom” which ran on Nick at Nite. Tia currently stars in the Netflix Series “Family Reunion.”

Alyson Stoner is a multi-hyphenate artist known for her work in television/film, dance, music and digital content. Her career began at six years old as a dynamic dancer in music videos for various Billboard chart-toppers, including Missy Elliott’s “Work It.” Followed by multiple Blockbuster franchise films including “Step Up” and “Cheaper by the Dozen.” Today, she focuses on creating content that provokes thought and inspires viewers. Her short-form series “Alchemy” centers on mental health and airs weekly on her YouTube channel, along with her podcast “Simplexity,” which aims to simplify the complexities of life through interviews with experts across fields.

Jen Pastiloff is the author of the national bestseller “On Being Human.” She travels the world with her unique workshop “On Being Human” a hybrid of yoga-related movement, writing, sharing out loud, letting the snot fly, and the occasional dance party. Jen has been featured on Good Morning America, New York Magazine, Health Magazine, CBS News and more for her unique style of teaching. Sheleads writing and The Body workshops with author Lidia Yuknavitch as well as workshops with Elizabeth Gilbert. She is also the founder of the online magazine The Manifest-Station.