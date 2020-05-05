WrapWomen Webinar

Tia Mowry Shares How Meditation Is Helping Her Get Through Quarantine (Video)

by | May 5, 2020 @ 8:44 PM

“I’ve been bipolar at moments,” actress, producer, author and entrepreneur Tia Mowry said

Whether you’re quarantining with your parents, children, roommate, S.O. or cat – everyone is adapting to a new way of life – and it’s okay to admit that it isn’t an all-inclusive tropical vacation. Getting through this is tough, but we can learn from each other and do our best to make the most of each day.

According to actress, producer, author and entrepreneur Tia Mowry, if you want to be productive during this time, it’s important to focus on self-care by allowing yourself to heal first. She has found that the key to her success in quarantine has been through meditation.

“The first time I [meditated] during this quarantine I just started to cry…as a mom you’re like ‘I don’t want my kids to see how frustrated and overwhelmed I am. I don’t want them to see me cry. I gotta be great for them’…all of these things were just coming at me like a big wave,” the “Sister, Sister” and “The Game” star” said during WrapWomen’s live webinar on Tuesday.

“Then when I started to meditate I just balled. I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is exactly what I needed.’ I just released and I became aware of those feelings and kind of just let it go. Meditation has definitely been very helpful,” Mowry added.

Also Read: White House May Disband Coronavirus Task Force By End of Month, Pence Says

Mowry, along with multi-hyphenate artist and host of ‘Simplexity’ podcast Alyson Stoner and national best-selling author and workshop leader Jen Pastiloff joined TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman Tuesday on a virtual meet-up about self-care and mastering your new normal during quarantine.

Watch the full video above.

For more information about WrapWomen visit: www.wrapwomen.com.

