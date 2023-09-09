This year’s Toronto International Film Festival is working under different conditions, mainly the dueling strikes between SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. That’s left many movies working without their stars and directors. But, regardless, it’s still been a star-studded ceremony with several performers — working under interim agreements from SAG-AFTRA — arriving to promote their projects.

The Toronto Film Festival is a mix of heavy-hitting awards contenders and features for sale. Films that people are already discussing include Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money,” Anna Kendrick’s “Woman of the Hour” and

Here’s just a look at all the famous faces appearing at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Willem Dafoe attends the “Gonzo Girl” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Darren Eagles/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Patricia Arquette attends the “Gonzo Girl” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Darren Eagles/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Camila Morrone attends the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival “Gonzo Girl” Premiere at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 07, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Vicky Krieps and Viggo Mortensen attend “The Dead Don’t Hurt” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Viggo Mortensen attends “The Dead Don’t Hurt” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Vicky Krieps attends “The Dead Don’t Hurt” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Pedro Almodóvar and Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF attend In Conversation With… Pedro Almodóvar during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Junichi Nishioka, VP, International, Studio Ghibli, Guillermo del Toro and Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF, attend “The Boy and the Heron” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, attends “The Boy and the Heron” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Wim Wenders and Kōji Yakusho attend the “Perfect Days” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 07, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Shawn Goldberg/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Trudie Styler attends the “Unicorns” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Zoë Bleu Sidel attends the “Gonzo Girl” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 07, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Toufik Ayadi, Pierre Messi, Ladj Ly, Anta Diaw, Alexis Manenti and Christophe Barral attend the “Les Indesirables” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Anta Diaw attends the “Les Indesirables” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Aury Alby, Irina Starshenbaum, Douglas Booth, Raymond Shama and Rony Herman attend the “Shoshana” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Irina Starshenbaum and Douglas Booth attend the “Shoshana” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Tracy Rosenblum and Lorelle Lynch attend the “Woman of the Hour” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Lorelle Lynch, Stuart Ford and Zach Garrett attend the “Woman of the Hour” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Harlow Jane attends the “Gonzo Girl” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 07, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Ben Hardy and attend the “Unicorns” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Michael Winterbottom attends the “Shoshana” premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Daniel Adair, Mike Kroeger, Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback attend the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival “Hate To Love: Nickelback” premiere at Roy Thomson Hall on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs at the Festival Street Music Stage during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)