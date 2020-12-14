Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Brosnahan and More Eulogize That ‘Triflin’ Ho’ 2020 in ‘Yearly Departed’ Trailer (Video)

If you weren’t already in the mood to say goodbye to 2020, the trailer for Amazon’s “Yearly Departed” special will get you there, as it shows Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Brosnahan, Sarah Silverman and more iconic female comedians eulogize that “triflin’ ho” of a year.

In the preview, which you can watch via the video above, Haddish, Brosnahan, Silverman, Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Patti Harrison (Shrill), Natasha Leggero (Another Period), Ziwe (Book of Ziwe) and host Phoebe Robinson bid farewell to a year they all hate.

“Yearly Departed” is described by Amazon as “a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve ‘lost’ in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women.”

The comedy special is executive produced by “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Brosnahan, along with Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer.

Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza directed “Yearly Departed,” which hails from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.

“Yearly Departed” launches Dec. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.