Tiffany Haddish Admits She Slept Through ‘Sinners’: ‘I Was Tired, I’m Successful!’ | Video

Tiffany Haddish did not make it all the way through “Sinners.”

While appearing Wednesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Haddish broke down her dating life to the host and the roster she had changed up since they last spoke. Host Seth Meyers asked if she likes going to movies on dates and that’s when she admitted to not making it through one of the biggest movies of 2025.

“I do love going to the movies but I can only do movies like in the daytime and it has to be an exciting movie,” she said before leaning in close and whispering. “I don’t know if you know this about me but I fall asleep a lot. If we’re catching a 9 o’clock show just know I’ll probably be asleep by 9:45, and I snore and that’s a problem.”

Haddish added that the most recent movie she didn’t make it through was in fact Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.”

“I hate to say this, I fell asleep at ‘Sinners,’” she said. “But I was tired, I’m successful. I went on one date and I was with my date and we was watching the movie and I dozed off and then I woke up and there were vampires everywhere.”

Although Haddish fell asleep during “Sinners,” there are plenty of people tuning into it. Coogler’s musical vampire film raked in an estimated domestic total of $216 million after four weekends in theaters. It also pulled off a feat no original film has accomplished in eight years: $200 million in the U.S. and Canada.

Buzz for the film has been through the roof since it released. TheWrap reviewer William Bibbiani called the movie “a bloody, brilliant motion picture.”

“Ryan Coogler finds within the vampire genre an ethereal thematic throughline; and within the music genre a disturbing, tempting monster,” he wrote. “Stunningly photographed, engrossing cinema — epic to the point where it seemingly never ends, which is undeniably indulgent, but no great sin. This is a film about indulgence, the power indulgence wields and the dangers indulgence invites into our lives. It’s a sweaty, intoxicating, all-nighter of a movie, and its allure cannot be denied.”

You can watch the full “Late Night with Seth Meyers” interview in the video above.