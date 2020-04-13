‘Tiger King’ Ballad ‘Performed’ By Joe Exotic Streamed Over Half a Million Times on Spotify

“I Saw a Tiger” dropped on streaming service on March 30 after music video played in Netflix documentary

| April 13, 2020 @ 12:54 PM Last Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 2:21 PM
Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix

Photo credit: Netflix

Turns out “Tiger King” not only has memorable subjects, it also has catchy tunes. “I Saw A Tiger” — a song featured in the Netflix documentary series — has been streamed over half a million times on Spotify in just the last two weeks.

While Joe Exotic, the docuseries’ primary subject, has taken credit for the song, it (and most of the songs featured) is actually the work of songwriter Vince Johnson and singer Danny Clinton (you can learn more about the original music featured in “Tiger King” here).

“I Saw a Tiger” was added to Spotify on March 30 after fans demanded to hear it on the platform. The Netflix documentary prominently features several of Exotic’s colorful and campy country music videos for his songs, and in two weeks of data since the song was added, “I Saw A Tiger” has streamed over 545,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

The song’s average day-over-day share of its streams has even gone up by 18% since it was added, and the song has gained listeners in every single one of Spotify’s 79 markets worldwide.

Also Read: Trump Says He'll 'Take a Look' at Pardoning 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic

Spotify adds that millennials between the ages of 25-29 are most consuming his music, and though the U.S. has streamed “I Saw A Tiger” the most, it only ranks No. 9 in terms of the rate at which countries have played the song, with Denmark topping the list of Exotic fans.

Some of the other original songs, including “Because You Love Me,” “My First Love” and “Here Kitty Kitty,” which “Tiger King” scrutinizes because of its reference to Exotic’s rival Carole Baskin, are also all available on Spotify.

As previously mentioned, Exotic’s songs aren’t even really his. A Slate article pointed out that two musicians from Washington State, Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton, wrote the songs, and in some cases with Exotic’s videos, even performed them, though Exotic had claimed credit for the song as his own.

Also Read: Carole Baskin Says She Wasn't Asked to Be in 'Tiger King' Bonus Episode and Wouldn't Do It If She Was

Check out some additional regional data via Spotify below, and you can hear “I Saw A Tiger” on Spotify here.

Top 10 countries ranked by the rate at which they listen to Joe Exotic’s music:

  • Denmark
  • UK
  • Ireland
  • Iceland
  • Norway
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • Sweden
  • USA
  • Canada

Top 10 states ranked by the rate at which they listen to Joe Exotic’s music:

  • North Dakota
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • Kentucky
  • West Virginia
  • Iowa
  • Tennessee
  • Missouri
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma

And the bottom 10 states listening to Joe Exotic’s music:
40. Florida
41. Colorado
42. New Jersey
43. New York
44. Washington
45. New Mexico
46. Arizona
47. Alaska
48. California
49. Hawaii
50. Nevada

