‘Tiger King’ Scripted Series Starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in the Works at Imagine, CBS TV Studios
Eight-episode show will be produced by “American Vandal” showrunner Dan Lagana
Jennifer Maas | May 4, 2020 @ 10:32 AM
Last Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 11:08 AM
Getty/Netflix
Nicolas Cage will portray “Tiger King” subject Joe Exotic in an eight-episode scripted series about the imprisoned big-cat owner, TheWrap has learned.
The limited series — which is not to be confused with the Kate McKinnon “Tiger King” scripted show in the works at UCP — hails from Imagine Television and CBS TV Studios. No network or platform is currently attached to the show, which has the working title “Joe Exotic,” but an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap it will be taken to mark in the next few days.
Here’s the logline for the series which is produced by “American Vandal” showrunner Dan Lagana: The story centers around Joe Shreibvogel, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park — even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.
The show is based on on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad. Lagana and Paul Young optioned the rights through Lagana’s overall deal at CBS Television Studios in June of 2019.
Lagana will write and executive produce “Joe Exotic.” Other executive producers include Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey for Imagine, Young for Make Good Content, Cage for Saturn Films, and Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly.
Imagine’s James Seidman and Natalie Berkus are overseeing the project for Imagine.
Variety first reported the news of the Cage-led series, which comes a little over a month after “Tiger King” launched on Netflix. The docuseries has been a big hit for the streaming service, which said on April 21 that 64 million subscribers had watched the show since its premiere.
