64 Million Subscribers Have Watched ‘Tiger King,’ Netflix Says

Mark Wahlberg movie “Spenser Confidential” has been sampled by 85 million subs

| April 21, 2020 @ 1:16 PM Last Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 1:33 PM
At least 64 million subscribers have checked out “Tiger King,” Netflix revealed on Tuesday.

That would make the docuseries among the streaming company’s most-watched TV series to date (that belongs to “The Witcher”). “Tiger King” held the top spot on its Top 10 list for 25 consecutive days; “Despicable Me” ended its streak on Friday. Netflix also announced that 85 million subscribers sampled the Mark Wahlberg film “Spenser Confidential” and 30 million homes watched part of reality series “Love is Blind.”

“Spenser Confidential” resided in the top spot on Netflix’s daily Top 10 film list for 18 days.

Previously, Netflix would count a view after 70% of a show or movie was watched. Earlier this year, Netflix said it now measured a view when a subscriber “chose to watch and did watch for at least 2 minutes — long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.”

Netflix’s disclosure of its next batch of carefully-curated ratings came during its first quarter earnings release, the first company to report during the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix added 15.8 million new subscribers during Q1, eclipsing its previous record of 9.6 million new subscribers, set during the first quarter of 2019. Analysts had projected the company would add around 9 million new subs — with most projections inching higher in recent weeks, due to stay-at-home measures being taken to counteract COVID-19. Overall, the company now has nearly 183 million subscribers.

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

