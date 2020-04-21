‘Tiger King’ to Become a Comic Book in Partnership with PETA

22-page comic comes out in June

| April 21, 2020 @ 12:41 PM
Tiger King comic covers

Courtesy of TidalWave Publishing

Netflix’s wildly popular unscripted series “Tiger King” is being made into a comic book.

Animal rights group PETA is partnering with TidalWave Productions on the biographical comic, slated to debut in June. In addition to telling the story of Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic made famous by the Netflix series, it will also include information on roadside zoos and animal cruelty involved in using wild animals for photo opportunities, as was the habit of the show’s star, Joe Exotic.

The 22-page comic was written by Michael Frizell and drawn by comic book artist Joe Paradise — yes, you read that right. The two men are also behind comics entitled “Political Power: James Comey” and “Female Force: Stormy Daniels.” Jesse Johnson is credited with drawing the cover art.

Also Read: 'Tiger King's' 25-Day Streak at No. 1 on Netflix Snapped by 'Despicable Me'

“PETA is excited that TidalWave Productions will reveal some of what ‘Tiger King’ left out,” said PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet, who appears in the Netflix series. “When readers learn how exotic animals suffer when they’re snatched away from their mothers as babies and exploited for photo props, they’ll despise ‘Doc’ Antle, Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, and anybody else who profits from breeding and abusing these wonderful animals in shady, moneymaking schemes.”

“We wanted to create a fun and entertaining distraction from the current state of the world. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it with a different medium,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis.

“I worked at an animal hospital for a while and found out that pet people can be a little bit eccentric. I just remember starting to watch the show saying to myself, ‘Yeah, that tracks.’ We all have Joes and Caroles in our lives, and it’s always interesting to me to learn how these extreme characters got to be where they wound up,” said Paradise.

Also Read: Wealthy 'Tiger King' Director Called Out by Staffers Laid Off From His Restaurant

“You can’t make this stuff up. I never imagined I’d be researching a book like this. It was a challenge to find a focus for the comic because there’s so much happening. No wonder Netflix created a limited series as opposed to a ‘Dateline’ episode,” Frizell said.

The comic book will be available to purchase in print and digitally, with two collectible covers by Johnson and Paradise, pictured above.

Prince's Fashion: 23 Most Outrageous Outfits Through the Years (Photos)

  • Prince fashion video
  • Prince Purple Rain Cover Warner Bros.
  • Prince Ass Chaps MTV
  • prince fashion Getty Images
  • prince outfit
  • 35th Annual NAACP Image Awards Getty Images
  • prince pornhub Getty Images
  • 10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival Getty Images
  • 31st Annual People's Choice Awards Getty Images
  • 36th NAACP Image Awards Getty Images
  • BET Awards '06 Getty Images
  • 49th Annual Grammy Awards Getty Images
  • 38th Annual NAACP Image Awards Getty Images
  • prince NFL
  • 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards Getty Images
  • Prince Getty Images
  • BET Awards 2010 Getty Images
  • 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Getty Images
  • 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival Getty Images
  • The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Getty Images
  • 2013 Billboard Music Awards Getty Images
  • Prince at Golden Globes 2015 YouTube
  • prince 57th GRAMMY Awards Getty Images
  • prince 2015 American Music Awards Getty Images
1 of 24

Here are just a few of Prince’s most breathtaking looks

On the fourth anniversary of Prince's death, TheWrap looks back at some of the late pop star's fashion highlights.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE