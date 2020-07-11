‘Tiger King’ Zoo Searched by Police After ‘Ghost Adventures’ Shocker

The zoo at the center of the “Tiger King” Netflix docuseries was searched by Oklahoma authorities Friday night after an investigation by The Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” team led them to believe there were human remains on-site.

“‘Ghost Adventures’ has been filming at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park for an upcoming episode of the series. Cadaver dogs were brought in as part of the team’s ghost investigation and did pick up a scent, which is currently being investigated further,” a spokesperson from The Travel Channel told TheWrap.

Jeff Lowe, who operates the zoo, told KOCO 5 that the dogs honed in on an alligator pit on the property, prompting the trainers to be certain that human remains were nearby. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett were called to the scene, and authorities began digging.

Also Read: 'Tiger King' Directors Credit the Coronavirus' 'Captive Audience' for Show's Sensational Success

The sheriff considered the matter closed after they found no sign of human remains, although some small animal bones were uncovered. A source told TMZ that zoo operator and convicted felon Joe Exotic has said that the ashes of four people have been buried on the property as a memorial.

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin’s husband Don Lewis, has been missing since 1997. Baskin has assumed his estate, which has been valued to be worth an estimated $10 million, according to Fox News. Lewis’ family was cut out of the will, and though his body was never found, he was considered legally dead in 2002.

In the third episode of “Tiger King,” Joe Exotic accuses Baskin of killing Lewis and feeding his body to the big cats at her wildlife rescue in Tampa. Baskin has previously denied having any involvement in her husband’s death.

The paranormal investigation by “Ghost Adventures” is on pause but will proceed in time.