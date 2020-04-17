‘Tiger King’s’ 25-Day Streak at No. 1 on Netflix Snapped by ‘Despicable Me’

While “Tiger King” has now given up its throne to the Minions, the show was only bumped down to second place among overall titles and still holds its No. 1 slot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV series list.
The true-crime docuseries by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin holds the record for the longest streak atop the streaming service’s overall shows and movies list, having been sitting there since March 23 — three days after it launched. “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” comes in second with six straight days as Netflix’s most-watched title, followed by “Love Is Blind” and “Spenser Confidential,” which were both in the top spot for five straight days.
Netflix launched its Top 10 feature back in February, with a list for the overall titles, as well as movies and TV shows. The rankings are populated daily in all territories in which Netflix is available and are calculated based on the streaming service’s methodology for counting a “view,” which it defines as when a subscriber watches two minutes of a title.
“Tiger King” follows (and the title refers to) Joe Exotic, the owner of a big-cat zoo in Oklahoma. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was found to be guilty of hiring a hitman to kill big-cat activist Carole Baskin, a rival of his in the animal world. He’s serving a multi-decade prison sentence for that and for animal rights crimes.
See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the U.S. today below:
Overall
1. Despicable Me
2. Tiger King
3. Outer Banks
4. Ozark
5. The Innocence Files
6. Code 8
7. All American
8. Money Heist
9. Chris D’Elia: No Pain
10. The Big Show Show
TV Series
1. Tiger King
2. Outer Banks
3. Ozark
4. The Innocence Files
5. All American
6. Money Heist
7. The Big Show Show
8. The Office
9. Community
10. Legacies
Movies
1. Despicable Me
2. Code 8
3. Angel Has Fallen
4. Love Wedding Repeat
5. The Main Event
6. The Last Airbender
7. The Hangover
8. Molly’s Game
9. LA Originals
10. The Angry Birds Movie 2
