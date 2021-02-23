Tiger Woods ‘Awake, Responsive and Recovering’ After Surgery, Reps Say

Following surgery for multiple injuries Tuesday night, Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering” at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, his representatives said.

Woods suffered what was said to be “serious” injuries to both his legs when his car flipped over in a single-car accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, California just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and showed “no evidence of impairment” when he was pulled from the wreckage L.A. Country Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement Tuesday night, Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA, said that Woods “suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center.”

Mahajan said also that Woods had “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones, which “were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.” Injuries to bones in one of Woods’ feet and ankles, Mahajan continued, “were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

In a separate statement released along with Dr. Mahajan’s update, Woods’ representatives said there would be no further updates for the time being, but thanked fans for support and for respecting Woods’ privacy.