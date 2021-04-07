Speeding was the “primary cause” of Tiger Woods’ single-car accident in February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said on Wednesday.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said their investigation found that Woods was traveling at a speed between 84 and 87 mph when he first lost control of the car. Villanueva added that the accident was caused by Woods’ “inability to negotiate the curb.” His car was going at an estimated speed of 75 mph when he struck the curb.

Woods was hospitalized for three weeks after sustaining serious injuries to both his legs when his car flipped over in a single-car accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The collision happened on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes, where Woods’ Genesis GV80 SUV was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road.

Also Read: Tiger Woods 'Awake, Responsive and Recovering' After Surgery, Reps Say

That road has a speed limit of 45 mph.

Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle when the accident occurred at 7:12 a.m. PT on the morning of Feb. 23. He was conscious and showed “no evidence of impairment” when he was pulled from the wreckage with an ax, L.A. Country Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference later that day.

On Wednesday, Villanueva reiterated that Woods showed “no signs of impairment.”

Woods was released from the hospital on March 16. Woods waived his right of privacy and authorized the release of the accident report to the public.

Woods released a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday that said:

“In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed. I am so grateful to both of the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital.I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.”

In 2009, Woods was involved in a Thanksgiving crash near his home in Florida, which ended up revealing his infidelity and marriage troubles with his then-wife Elin Nordegren. That was the start of a massive fall from grace both in the public eye and on the golf course, as his playing suffered amid multiple injuries over the next handful of years. He was also arrested for driving under the influence in 2017.