HBO has shared the very revealing trailer for its two-part documentary series on Tiger Woods.

“Tiger” charts the rise, fall and comeback of arguably golf’s greatest player of all time. (You can chill about Jack’s major title wins — we said “arguably.”)

Watch the “Tiger” trailer above. In the sneak peek, golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo asked, “What has Tiger done to Tiger Woods?”

Indeed, we all wondered the same thing as we watched the golf phenom fall hard from the pedestal he was (probably unfairly) placed upon by his game and the media.

But that’s not even the best quote from the trailer — that honor goes to a line from Robert Lusetich, author of “Unplayable: An Inside Account of Tiger’s Most Tumultuous Season.”

“The problem with conquering the world, is that the world will want its revenge,” Lusetich said.

The trailer’s kicker, courtesy of Los Angeles Times writer Thomas Bonk, is a lesson everyone on the PGA Tour has learned by now: “Do not underestimate Tiger Woods.”

According to HBO, the two-part “Tiger” doc is driven (that’s a golf pun, get it?) by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy and close friend Steve Williams; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Woods’ world.

“Tiger,” which hails from HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects, boasts Unchitel’s first-ever sit-down interview about her relationship with Woods. Alex Gibney executive produced “Tiger” alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict. Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek directed the two-part television presentation.

Woods has 15 major championships to Jack Nicklaus’ 18. The only other player in history with double-digit majors is the late Walter Hagen (11).

“Tiger” premieres Jan. 10 on HBO and concludes with Part II on Jan. 17. Both have 9 p.m. ET start times.