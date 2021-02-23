Tiger Woods Hospitalized After His Car Flips Over in LA Accident

Tiger Woods was injured in a single-car accident on Tuesday in Rancho Palos Verdes, when his car flipped over, sustaining major damage. According to the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s department, Woods was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station,” the Sherriff’s Department said in a statement. The accident occurred at 7:12 a.m. PT.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told TheWrap.

The collision happened on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes, where Woods’ vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road. The car sustained “major damage” according to the Sherriff’s Department. According to The Los Angeles Times, Woods was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle.

The 45-year-old Woods was in California since last weekend, where he served as host of the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational held in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades area. Golf Digest added he was doing a two-day content shoot for Golf TV. Woods had told CBS’ Jim Nantz over the weekend that he was hopeful he would be ready to start ramping up training following back surgery (his fifth operation overall) to be ready for this year’s Masters Tournament in April.

In 2009, Woods was involved a Thanksgiving crash near his home in Florida, which ended up revealing his infidelity and marriage troubles with his then-wife Elin Nordegren. That was the start of a massive fall from grace both in the public eye and on the golf course, as his playing suffered amid multiple injuries over the next handful of years. He was also arrested for driving under the influence in 2017.